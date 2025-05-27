Court reserves verdict in Rs 530 million bank fraud involving Nadia Hussain

Pakistani actor Nadia Hussain appeared before the Additional district and sessions judge South at the City Court in a Rs 530 million bank fraud case.

Co-accused Faisal and Imtiaz also appeared in connection with the case.

Lawyers argued that Faisal and Imtiaz were responsible for signing cheques, which were then deposited into the account of Atif Khan. The trio allegedly defrauded a private company, causing heavy financial losses. According to the company’s counsel, Atif Khan was the chief executive, while Faisal and Imtiaz were chief financial officers, earning monthly salaries of Rs250,000 and Rs300,000 respectively.

The company’s lawyers further alleged that, through collusion, Atif Khan diverted Rs530 million into his personal business, resulting in a Rs400 million loss to the company. They argued that the accused were not entitled to bail and requested the cancellation of their interim bail.

Advocate Muhammad Farooq, representing Nadia Hussain, stated that she was being labeled a beneficiary without any clear explanation of her role in the case. He emphasized that Nadia Hussain’s only connection was being the wife of Atif Khan.

Upon hearing arguments of the both parties, the court reserved its verdict until tomorrow.