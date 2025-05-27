Shaboozey calls out inaccurate country music history during AMAs 2025

At the 2025 American Music Awards on May 26, country artist Shaboozey subtly but pointedly pushed back against a misleading historical claim during a live presentation. While co-presenting the Favorite Country Duo or Group award alongside singer Megan Moroney, Shaboozey rolled his eyes and chuckled after Moroney credited the Carter Family with “basically inventing country music.” According to Daily Mail, Shaboozey had introduced the segment by noting the legacy of Charley Pride, a pioneering Black country artist honored at the very first AMAs. But it was Moroney’s reference to the Carter Family that drew a reaction from him, one highlighting growing conversations around the erasure of Black contributions to country music. Though the Carter Family is often dubbed the “First Family of Country Music,” scholars and artists have long acknowledged the influence of Black musicians like Lesley Riddle, whose work significantly shaped their sound, as per the outlet. Instruments central to the genre, such as the banjo, also have African origins, a fact increasingly cited in discussions of country’s complex roots. Additionally, Shaboozey, who features on Beyoncé’s Grammy-winning country album Cowboy Carter, has been vocal about the need for greater representation in the genre. While speaking to People earlier this month, he described his identity as a Black artist in country music as a “superpower,” emphasising the importance of diversity and visibility in historically exclusive spaces.