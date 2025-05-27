Memon cautions Gandapur against using harsh remarks for ZAB

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that Ali Amin Gandapur should refrain from using harsh language against the people’s leader, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. It is better not to provoke the sentiments of PPP workers. The ideology and sacrifice of Shaheed Bhutto remain alive to this day. PTI’s narrative, he added, is marked by loud rhetoric, falsehoods, and frequent U-turns. Reacting to the statement of KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the politics of Ali Amin Gandapur and PTI are rooted in degradation, falsehoods, and baseless accusations. He added that Gandapur’s remarks about violence against PPP workers reflect political hypocrisy and self-deception.

He said that justifying the shelling of workers under the pretext of Red Zone SOPs is an undemocratic and fascist act. When protesters are peaceful and exercising their fundamental political rights, using tear gas against them is not the implementation of any SOP, it is evidence of an authoritarian mindset. Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the PPP’s entry into the Red Zone was also a legitimate form of political expression. The use of force against it proves that PTI’s so-called commitment to democracy extends only to serving its own interests. Those who had complete freedom to break containers in Islamabad yesterday are now acting as the guardians of the Red Zone’s boundaries.

He said that those who speak against Shaheed Bhutto are themselves bound to a leader who turned the country’s politics into a personal and divisive affair. Shaheed Bhutto was not condemned by history but by a dictatorship, the same dictatorship that enabled the PTI to come into power. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the founder of PTI faces dozens of charges involving financial, moral, and constitutional violations. If such serious offenses, such as disrespecting national institutions, leaking state secrets, and inciting the public, are dismissed as “political revenge,” then the very definition of terrorism would need to be reconsidered.

He said that the courts themselves have delivered their verdicts, and the narrative of innocence from behind bars is merely an attempt to portray political victimhood. PTI members are now accusing the very system that brought them to power. PTI has no real narrative; its entire politics is a reflection of a failed movement, failed leadership, and failed political ethics.

Electric bus service in big cities of Sindh

After the success of the electric bus service in Karachi, the Sindh government has expedited plans to introduce the initiative in other big cities within the province. Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon clarified that the future belongs to electric cars and the Sindh government is geared towards making tremendous progress in this field. In this regard, a high-level delegation from the Asian Development Bank met with Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, in Karachi to discuss potential investments in the province’s rapidly growing transport sector. The meeting was also attended by Transport Secretary Asad Zamin and Managing Director of the Sindh Mass Transit Authority, Kamal Dayo.

The delegation expressed interest in investing to improve Sindh’s public transport system. In response, Sharjeel Inam Memon appreciated the Asian Development Bank’s role and affirmed that the Sindh government is committed to bringing revolutionary change to public transport, with sustainability being one of our top priorities. He said that Pakistan’s first electric bus service has been inaugurated successfully in Karachi and has been received with open arms by the people. Sharjeel Inam Memon reiterated that the future of city transport is clean energy and technology-based transport, and the Sindh government is ready to render its support at all levels.

He added that with the support of the Asian Development Bank, modern, affordable, and environmentally friendly transportation facilities are being provided to the people of Sindh, and following Karachi, the electric bus service is being expanded to other major cities as well.