Govt extends deadline for PIA privatization bids to attract more investors

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has extended the deadline for submitting Expressions of Interest (EOIs) for the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) from June 3 to June 19, 2025. This extension aims to attract more potential investors and ensure a competitive bidding process.

Last month, the government officially restarted the PIA privatization process by issuing a public advertisement seeking EOIs. Initially, June 3 was set as the final submission date, but officials have now granted more time for potential buyers to come forward.

According to the Privatization Commission, between 51% to 100% of PIA’s shares will be offered for sale, along with full management control. The airline’s core and non-core businesses have already been separated, while its assets and liabilities have been transferred to the newly formed PIA Holding Company Limited.

Moreover, the commission stated that incentives such as sales tax exemptions on new aircraft purchases or leases may be granted to the buyer. Additionally, the government has pledged to provide financial support to PIA during the transition process.

This is not the first attempt to privatize the struggling national carrier. Last year, a similar process failed when bids fell far below expectations. In October 2024, the government opened bids for a 60% stake in PIA, aiming to raise around Rs 85 billion, but received only Rs 10 billion, prompting the rejection of all offers.

With this renewed effort and extended deadline, the government hopes to generate greater interest from domestic and international investors and move forward with restructuring the national airline for long-term sustainability.