Armed robbers loot mobile shop in Karachi’s defence, traders demand better security

KARACHI – In another alarming incident highlighting the city’s deteriorating law and order, armed robbers looted a mobile phone shop in Defence Phase 5, Karachi, on Tuesday. The incident occurred at a shop located on Badar Commercial Street, under the jurisdiction of Darakhshan Police.

According to the shop owner, four men arrived in a car. Three entered the store while one remained outside as a lookout. One of the suspects pretended to be a customer, entering the shop while talking on the phone. Moments later, two more robbers walked in holding pistols and threatened the staff at gunpoint.

The robbers stole two iPhones — including a 16 Pro Max — along with three other high-end smartphones and Rs30,000 in cash. The criminals fled the scene within minutes. CCTV footage of the entire robbery has since surfaced, showing the robbers’ movements clearly.

Electronics Dealers Association leader Rizwan Irfan confirmed that similar incidents have taken place recently, including a robbery at a mobile shop in Defence’s Khadda Market. He said the suspects from the latest incident were later arrested in injured condition, but the stolen items remain unrecovered.

Due to the rising number of such crimes, traders in Karachi are growing increasingly fearful. Rizwan Irfan stressed that the association plans to raise these concerns with the home minister and senior police officials to demand better protection for businesses.

This incident adds to a troubling pattern of armed robberies in the city, prompting urgent calls for stronger law enforcement and preventive measures to ensure trader safety.