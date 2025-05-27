Sports Dept distributes funds among deserving athletes

Under the directives of Sindh’s Sports Minister, Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar, the Department of Sports, Government of Sindh, distributed cheques worth over 87 lakh rupees from the Endowment Fund to deserving athletes. Secretary of Sports Abdul Aleem Lashari presided over the ceremony and handed out the cheques.

Additional Secretary of Sports Asad Ishaq, Assistant Director of Sports Farid Ali, and Section Officer Ali Dino Gopang were also present on the occasion. The Sports Secretary distributed amounts ranging from 25,000 to 3 lakh rupees among 116 athletes, including 9 footballers, 5 hockey players, 5 boxers, and 97 wrestlers. Additionally, cheques were given to 15 widows of deceased athletes.

Speaking at the event, Sports Secretary Abdul Aleem Lashari stated, “Athletes from Sindh are our assets, and their welfare is our top priority. The Government of Sindh is committed to securing a bright future for our players.”

He added, “On the special instructions of Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar, financial assistance is being provided to athletes through the Sports Endowment Fund. The Sports Department will continue supporting injured, ailing athletes and the widows of deceased players through this fund.”