District admin reduces school timings due to heatwave alert

In response to the ongoing heatwave in Hyderabad, school timings across the district have been revised till the closing of schools for summer vacations. According to the new schedule, all public and private schools will now operate from 8:00 am. to 12:00 PM, while on Friday, schools will close slightly earlier at 11:30 am.

The decision was announced in an official notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner and the Chairman District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Zain-ul-Abideen Memon. The changes were made in view of the extreme heatwave and the alert issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), in an effort to protect students from the adverse effects of the soaring temperatures. All educational institutions in the district have been instructed to comply with the revised timings.

Separately, the Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted very hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, gusty winds are expected in coastal areas during afternoon and partly cloudy weather is expected in upper districts. Mainly very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.