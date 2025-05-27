UPS explosion at home injures 12 in Khairpur

A devastating explosion inside a house in Gulshan Raheem Colony, located in District Khairpur, Sindh, left 12 family members injured with burn wounds. According to sources, the incident occurred when an electrical UPS device caught fire, leading to a blast that tore through the house and injured several members of the family.

Upon receiving information, the Chairman of the Municipal Committee, Gambat, along with his team, quickly arrived at the scene and supervised the emergency response.

The injured were immediately shifted to GIMS Hospital, where they were admitted to the Burn Ward for treatment. Among the injured are Zareen Faheem Ahmed Shaikh, Rozeena Shaikh, Farhana, Sobia, Iqrar, and children, including 7-year-old Rubab Fatima and 6-year-old Muhammad Shayan. Police officials stated that initial investigations suggest the explosion was triggered by a fire in the household UPS device. However, a full investigation is still underway to determine the exact cause.