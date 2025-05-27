Energy minister hails NEPRA’s approval for 270MW solar projects in Karachi

Sindh Minister for Energy, Development, and Planning, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, stated that the approval by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for two solar projects totaling 270MW in Sindh represents significant progress towards Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s vision of providing affordable electricity to the public. He expressed these views while chairing a meeting at the Energy Department today. Also present at the meeting were Sindh Energy Department Secretary Mushtaq Ahmed Soomro, CEO (STDC) Saleem Ahmed Shaikh, Project Director Sindh Solar Energy Mahfooz Ahmed Qazi, and other officials.

The Energy Minister mentioned that the 150MW solar project will be established in Deh Methaghar, while the 120MW solar project will be located in Deh Halkani. Nasir Shah said that the approval of these 270MW solar projects will not only assist in providing affordable electricity to the public but will also help in controlling load shedding in Karachi.

On this occasion, the Energy Minister directed officials to accelerate the pace of all public relief projects undertaken by the Energy Department and to promptly address any obstacles in their execution. He emphasized that in case of any difficulties, officials should contact him directly, as both Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s vision and the Chief Minister Sindh’s instructions are clear: all public welfare and relief projects should be completed within the stipulated time frame to ensure that their benefits reach the people as soon as possible.