Sindh bans traditional gifts, child welcomes in schools

The Government of Sindh has issued a notification directing all educational institutions to discontinue the long-standing traditions of presenting Ajrak, Topi, and other gifts during official meetings, as well as stopping the practice of having children welcome guests and officials. “These instructions must be strictly adhered to in letter and spirit, with no exceptions,” stated the circular. The move aims to enforce simplicity and professionalism in school functions, according to the notification. All government schools and allied institutions must stop offering traditional gifts like Ajrak and Topi during ceremonies or meetings. The practice of deploying students to greet guests, delegates, or officers is now prohibited. The directive applies to all Directors, District Education Officers (DEOs), Head Masters, Principals, and allied institutions across Sindh. A copy of the circular has been forwarded to 16 key officials and departments, including the Sindh Textbook Board, Private Institutions Directorate, and the official website for wider dissemination.