Envoy visits Royal FrieslandCampina’s HQs

Ambassador Syed Haider Shah visited Royal FrieslandCampina’ s headquarters in Amersfoort for an in-depth exchange with Mr. Jan Derck van Karnebeek, Global CEO Royal FrieslandCampina, on RFC’s ongoing and future initiatives in Pakistan. Earlier Mr. Karnebeek visited Pakistan in April and had a productive engagement with the Prime Minister of Pakistan that served to deepen the dialogue on RFC’s operations and strategic direction in Pakistan.

Mr. Karnebeek shared concerns regarding the imposition of 18% sales tax on packaged milk in Pakistan, noting that this has led to a significant increase in the consumer price of safe packaged milk. The situation has led to a significant decline in the sale of safe packaged milk, thereby hampering the company’s capacity to improve farmers’ livelihoods and serve to nutritional needs of consumers. In contrast, the continued tax exemption for loose milk discourages the development of formal supply chains. ‘No other country in the globe has imposed a tax to the tune of 18%, regardless,’ he added

Mr. Karnebeek also highlighted FrieslandCampina’ s ongoing efforts to position Pakistan as a regional export hub for dairy products. The company has already begun dairy exports to the Middle East and other countries, which are being scaled further via distribution partnerships. Building on this momentum, RFC is now also exploring market entry into other countries including China.

The Ambassador reaffirmed the Embassy’s full support for FrieslandCampina’ s efforts to boost dairy exports from Pakistan and advance formal, traceable supply chains.

The Ambassador along with Trade and Investment Counsellor, Mr. Muhammad Shafiq Haider Virk, also visited a FrieslandCampina member dairy farm to learn about their cutting-edge, sustainable dairy practices.