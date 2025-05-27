China-Pakistan job Fair held to empower Pakistani youth

The first-ever Pak-China Job Fair 2025 took place here at the Pak-China Friendship Centre to empower Pakistani youth, Gwadar Pro reported.

Held under the theme “Bridging Skills; Building Futures,” the event marks a transformative step toward aligning education with employment, empowering Pakistan’s youth through skill-based opportunities, and enhancing bilateral cooperation.

“This is more than a job fair; this is a declaration that Pakistan is no longer a nation of untapped potential but a nation unleashing it,” said Wajiha Qamar, Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training, in her keynote address.

“Our youth are not just job-seekers; they are future-makers… when Pakistan and China stand together, we don’t merely cooperate-we transform destinies.” She praised China’s unwavering support for Pakistan, calling it “more than a partner-it has been family.”

Jointly organized by the China Chamber of Commerce in Pakistan (CCCPK) and the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), the job fair has brought together senior government officials, Chinese and Pakistani business leaders, educational institutions, and hundreds of skilled graduates from across the country.

Over 22 top Chinese companies operating in sectors such as energy, logistics, IT, construction, and manufacturing are participating in the fair, offering over 500 job placements, training opportunities, and career advancement programs.

Wang Huihua, Chairman of CCCPK, highlighted the significant role of Chinese enterprises in Pakistan’s industrial development.

“Our members are not only implementers of CPEC but also active contributors to Pakistan’s industrialisation and modernization,” he said.

“We have already employed more than 30,000 Pakistani nationals, and we are committed to nurturing more through training and mentorship programs,” Wang said.

Yang Guangyuan, Minister Counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad, described the job fair as a “brand-new chapter” in the CPEC partnership. “Since the inauguration of CPEC in 2013, this corridor has transformed Pakistan’s economic landscape,” he said. “Now, as we enter the second phase of CPEC, which is centered on industrial and manufacturing expansion, we are working together to create thousands of new jobs for Pakistani youth.”

Yang emphasized the complementary strengths of both nations: “The most valuable asset of Pakistan is its people, especially its youth. If we integrate both countries’ advantages, I am confident we can create a much more magnificent future for both peoples.”

Gulmina Bilal Ahmad, Chairperson of NAVTTC, said, “If education is the key, skilled training is the master key. China’s breathtaking progress has taught us this; development is driven by a skilled workforce, and we are blessed with youth in Pakistan who are ready to contribute.”

She credited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for transforming NAVTTC’s mandate into building a “work-ready workforce,” with a focus not just on training, but also on creating real job linkage.

After the opening session, the dignitaries from both China and Pakistan toured the job fair where Chinese companies had set up stalls.