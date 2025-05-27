NBP launches ATM services at Karachi’s cattle market for cashless transactions

The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has installed an ATM booth at the Cattle Market near the Northern Bypass in Karachi to provide fast, secure, and convenient banking services during the busy Eid season. This initiative, part of the State Bank of Pakistan’s “Go Cashless” campaign, is designed to promote digital transactions and financial inclusion.

Dedicated NBP staff are stationed on-site to support customers and ensure smooth ATM usage, enhancing overall user experience. The availability of ATM services within the market reduces the need to carry large sums of cash, increasing both convenience and safety for traders, farmers, and buyers.

Mr. Faisal Ahmed Topra, SEVP & Group Chief (A), Retail Banking Group at NBP, emphasized the bank’s commitment: “We are proud to extend our ATM services to the Cattle Market in Karachi, enabling secure and convenient cashless transactions. This initiative supports seamless business activity and reflects our commitment to financial inclusion.”

By offering modern banking tools in traditionally cash-heavy environments, NBP is helping drive economic activity and customer trust, especially in preparation for Eid-related livestock sales.