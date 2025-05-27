Nawaz calling the shots for Federal, Punjab govts, says Azma

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari, addressed the Punjab Assembly and said that under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan successfully carried out the “Bunyan al-Marsous” operation against India.

Azma Bokhari said, “I don’t find it necessary to respond to those who labelled the national tragedy of May 9 as a false flag operation. Leaders like Aleema Khan and the PTI continued to push anti-army narratives and dismissed the seriousness of the conflict by calling it a staged drama.”

She emphasized, “Nawaz Sharif is not only Pakistan’s most influential public leader but under his leadership, the direction of both federal and provincial governments is clearly defined.”

Referring to the recent Pakistan-India tensions, Bokhari noted, “The military strategy was formed after consultation between the Prime Minister, the armed forces, and Nawaz Sharif – resulting in a proud and decisive success for Pakistan on the global stage.”

She added that following the National Security Council meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had given full authority to the Pakistan Army. “On May 10, the enemy was given a strong and effective response. Today, the world acknowledges that Pakistan’s strategy was well-calculated and successful – except for those elements who continue to place political gain above national interest.”

Expressing disappointment, she remarked, “Not even 48 hours have passed since the end of hostilities, and yet a storm of indecency has been unleashed. Those now trying to claim credit for the victory were the very ones who previously called the operation fake.”

Azma Bokhari also strongly condemned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent statement threatening to shoot Indian youth. “Modi has fallen into a state of madness,” she said, “but Pakistan remains a responsible and peace-loving nation. Both Nawaz Sharif and the Army Chief have clearly stated that Pakistan does not desire war but reserves the right to defend itself.”

She concluded by saying, “On May 28, 1998, we made Pakistan invincible through nuclear tests, and to this day, our country stands strong and united on every front.”