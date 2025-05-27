Pakistan slams Israeli provocations at Al-Aqsa, demands respect for holy sites

Islamabad – Pakistan has strongly condemned Israeli actions at Al-Aqsa Mosque, calling them dangerous provocations and a violation of international norms. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged the international community to take urgent steps to protect Islamic holy sites.

In an official statement on Tuesday, the Foreign Office said that attempts to alter the historical and legal status of Al-Aqsa Mosque are unacceptable. “These actions are a serious violation of international law and must stop immediately,” the spokesperson said.

The statement also condemned a deadly Israeli airstrike on a school in Gaza, where dozens of civilians, including children, were reportedly killed. Pakistan described the attack as a war crime and demanded that those responsible be held accountable.

“Such indiscriminate targeting of civilians, especially children, is a blatant violation of human rights and humanitarian law,” the spokesperson added. Pakistan urged the United Nations and other global bodies to take concrete steps to halt Israeli aggression and ensure justice for the Palestinian people.

Islamabad reiterated its firm support for an independent Palestinian state, based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem (Al-Quds Al-Sharif) as its capital. The statement reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the Palestinian cause and the right to self-determination.

The Foreign Office concluded by calling on the global community to act now to prevent further bloodshed and to ensure the protection of all religious and cultural sites in the occupied territories.