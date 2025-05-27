Germany’s chancellor slams Israel’s Gaza assault as “no longer justified”

In a major shift from Germany’s traditional stance, Chancellor Friedrich Merz has openly criticised Israel’s ongoing air strikes on Gaza, calling them “no longer justified.” His remarks come as global concern grows over the humanitarian toll of the conflict.

Speaking at a press conference in Finland, Merz said the Israeli military campaign, which has continued since the Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023, “no longer reveals any logic.” He questioned how such strikes align with the stated goal of fighting terrorism and voiced deep concern about the impact on civilians.

This is a significant departure from Germany’s long-standing support for Israel, rooted in historical responsibility due to the Holocaust. However, public and political opinion within Germany appears to be shifting. A recent Civey poll showed that 51% of Germans now oppose weapons exports to Israel.

Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul supported Merz’s concerns, while the Social Democrats—part of the ruling coalition—have pushed to halt arms shipments to Israel. Though the government has not yet suspended these exports, officials confirmed the issue remains under review.

Merz’s stance is particularly notable given his previously strong pro-Israel views. During his campaign, he pledged to host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Germany, despite an ICC arrest warrant against Netanyahu for alleged war crimes. However, Merz has since distanced himself from this commitment.

As international pressure mounts, Germany now faces the challenge of balancing its historical ties with Israel and growing calls for accountability over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Analysts say this marks a pivotal moment in the country’s foreign policy direction.