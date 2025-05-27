Punjab schools to stay open on Youm-e-Takbeer for special celebrations

The Punjab government has announced that schools across the province will remain open on May 28 (Youm-e-Takbeer) to commemorate Pakistan’s historic nuclear tests with special events and programs. Youm-e-Takbeer marks the day in 1998 when Pakistan became a nuclear power after conducting tests in the Chagai hills of Balochistan. This moment is celebrated as a symbol of national defense, strength, and technological progress.

The School Education Department has sent directives to all District Education Authorities, instructing them to organize activities that promote peace, unity, and patriotism. Students and teachers will participate in national songs, speeches, and prayer ceremonies honoring the armed forces.

Competitions focusing on national security, patriotism, and Pakistan’s journey to becoming a nuclear state will also be held. These include speech contests, poster-making, art displays, and national song performances in all public schools.

To further motivate participation, winners at the district level in each category will receive cash prizes of Rs. 50,000. Schools have been urged to actively engage in these meaningful activities to educate students about the nation’s achievements.

Finally, the School Education Department said the day would conclude with a pledge by students and staff to work for peace and scientific advancement. Summer vacation dates will also be announced at the end of the events.