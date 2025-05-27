Rs3,600 Cut: Gold prices fall again across Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of gold in Pakistan dropped once again, continuing its recent downward trend. On Monday, the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association reported a decrease of Rs3,600 per tola, bringing the new price to Rs347,900.

The price of 10 grams of gold also fell by Rs3,086, reaching Rs298,268. This marks a significant shift in local gold rates, reflecting changes in the global market.

Internationally, gold prices also declined. The global price of gold dropped by $36 per ounce, now standing at $3,295 per ounce.

Experts suggest that potential buyers might see this as an opportunity, while investors may wait for further stability in prices before making moves.