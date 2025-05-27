Microsoft fires engineer after protest over AI use in Israeli military operations

Microsoft has fired a software engineer who disrupted CEO Satya Nadella’s keynote speech to protest the company’s involvement in supplying artificial intelligence technology to the Israeli military. The protest occurred during Microsoft’s annual Build developer conference in Seattle, where thousands of developers had gathered. Joe Lopez, the employee, shouted at Nadella during his speech and was quickly removed from the venue by security personnel.

Following the incident, Lopez sent a company-wide email challenging Microsoft’s claims about its Azure cloud services being used in Gaza. His actions were part of a growing wave of pro-Palestinian protests across the tech industry.

The company confirmed his termination, with advocacy group “No Azure for Apartheid” claiming Lopez never received official notice and was blocked from internal systems. The group also accused Microsoft of filtering out emails containing words like “Palestine” and “Gaza.”

Moreover, other sessions during the four-day conference were also disrupted by similar protests. Outside the event, demonstrators gathered to criticize Microsoft’s support for military operations, demanding accountability from big tech firms.

Microsoft has previously dismissed employees over protests related to its business ties with Israel. The backlash reflects increasing pressure on tech companies to address their role in global conflicts and human rights issues.