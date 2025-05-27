NA committee blocks bill granting police, power companies greater powers against electricity theft

ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Interior has rejected a controversial bill that proposed giving broader powers to police and power companies to tackle electricity theft. Lawmakers expressed serious concerns about potential misuse and public harassment.

The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2024 Section 462(O) aimed to simplify the process of filing cases against electricity theft. However, the committee, led by Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, voted against the bill after a detailed discussion at Parliament House.

Members from major political parties, including the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), opposed the bill. They argued that expanding police authority could lead to wrongful arrests and unnecessary pressure on honest consumers already burdened by load-shedding and billing issues.

PTI’s Zartaj Gul criticized the bill, stating the focus should be on large-scale offenders instead of punishing the public. PPP’s Abdul Qadir Patel echoed her concerns, pointing to deep flaws in power distribution systems that harm ordinary users. Nabil Gabol also shared cases where innocent people were arrested during outages.

Even the committee chair raised concerns about filing FIRs against absent residents. In response, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry admitted the issue of electricity theft is serious but urged lawmakers not to politicize the matter.

Officials from the Power Ministry defended the bill, saying it was meant to improve accountability by allowing easier registration of cases against those aiding theft. However, the majority vote blocked the proposal, citing risks of abuse and lack of safeguards for citizens.