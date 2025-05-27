Pakistan’s Sadia Iqbal named world’s best t20 bowler by ICC

Pakistan’s left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal has returned to the top of the ICC Women’s T20I Bowling Rankings, the International Cricket Council announced on Tuesday. Her rise comes after an impressive run in the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers held in Lahore, where she played a key role in maintaining Pakistan’s unbeaten streak.

Sadia’s consistent performances earned her a place in the Team of the Tournament, claiming nine wickets at an average of 16. Alongside her spin partner Nashra Sandhu, Sadia kept things tight in the middle overs with an economy rate under four. Their control helped Pakistan dominate the qualifiers and secure vital wins.

The ICC praised Sadia, highlighting her as “one of the leading performers” in last year’s T20 World Cup as well. She has now displaced England’s Sophie Ecclestone, who missed her team’s recent T20I series against the West Indies. That absence opened the door for Sadia’s return to the top spot.

In the same rankings update, England’s Lauren Bell made significant progress, climbing 13 spots to sixth, thanks to her seven wickets against the West Indies. Meanwhile, West Indies captain Hayley Matthews made strides in the T20I batting rankings after her Player of the Series performance against England, closing in on Australia’s dominance at the top.

Sadia Iqbal first reached No. 1 last year after her standout performance in the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup, where she helped Pakistan defeat Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka. Her return to the summit underscores her continued dominance and growing stature in international women’s cricket.