Microsoft launches first Data Centre in Indonesia, Boosting Southeast Asia’s Digital Future

JAKARTA – Microsoft has opened its first data centre in Indonesia, marking a significant step in the country’s digital transformation and strengthening its role as a rising technology hub in Southeast Asia. The launch took place on Monday in Jakarta and was led by Indonesia’s Minister of Communication and Digital, Meutya Hafid, representing President Prabowo Subianto.

The new facility, named the Indonesia Central Cloud Region, aims to support cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities across the country. Minister Meutya praised the launch, stating it reflects global trust in Indonesia’s tech readiness and digital policies. She added, “This is a testament to our commitment to digital sovereignty and technological progress.”

Microsoft’s investment is projected to contribute US$2.5 billion to Indonesia’s economy and create 60,000 jobs by 2028. As part of its initiative, the company also plans to train 1 million Indonesians in digital skills. So far, over 840,000 people have already joined Microsoft’s AI training programs.

Indonesia now ranks as the second-largest data centre market in Southeast Asia, boasting 84 operational centres, just behind Singapore. With major tech firms like Amazon and Google also expanding in the region, Microsoft’s entry highlights Indonesia’s growing importance in the cloud infrastructure race.

Local data storage regulations have played a major role in attracting global tech investments. Indonesia’s laws require certain types of data to be processed within the country, prompting tech giants to build local facilities and strengthen compliance.

Looking ahead, Southeast Asia’s data centre market is expected to grow from $10.23 billion in 2023 to $17.73 billion by 2029. As data usage continues to rise, Microsoft’s investment is set to play a key role in powering the region’s digital economy.