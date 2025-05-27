Scorching heatwave grips Sindh as temperatures soar to 46°C

SINDH – A severe heatwave continues to blanket Pakistan, with Sindh experiencing some of the highest temperatures in the country. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued heat alerts, urging residents to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel during peak hours.

On Monday, temperatures reached a blistering 46°C in Mithi, while Jacobabad, Dhalbandin, Badin, and Chhor recorded highs of 45°C. The heat is expected to persist for the next two days, with hot and dry conditions likely to dominate across Sindh, southern Punjab, and Balochistan.

Although the overall weather will remain harsh, some areas may experience temporary relief. The PMD forecasts partial cloud cover, gusty winds, and possible thunderstorms in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Islamabad after noon. Isolated dust storms are also expected in parts of Sindh and Balochistan, especially in cities like Jacobabad, Dadu, and Shikarpur.

Coastal regions, including Karachi, will face strong winds, though the temperature will stay high. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and limit outdoor activities, particularly those with respiratory conditions, as dust in the air may worsen health risks.

Looking ahead, the PMD predicts that Wednesday will bring continued heat for most areas. However, some locations like Quetta and Ziarat may see lighter winds and slightly milder conditions. Scattered thunderstorms are also expected in northern regions, offering minor relief from the heat.

As temperatures soar and dust storms roll through parts of Sindh and Balochistan, the PMD is urging the public to take heat safety seriously. With weather extremes becoming more common, experts stress the need for awareness and preparedness during such intense conditions.