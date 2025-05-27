‘Madar-e-millat’: Series on Fatima Jinnah’s life likely to release this year

The long-awaited web series Madar-e-Millat, based on the life of Fatima Jinnah, is expected to be released later this year. Directed by Danial K. Afzal, the series has completed shooting and production, and the team is currently finalizing a release date.

Afzal revealed that possible release dates under consideration include July 31 (Fatima Jinnah’s birthday), July 9 (her death anniversary), and December 25 (birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah). He added that the project, filmed over three years across 92 colonial-era locations, is deeply connected to the spirit of Pakistan and requires the right distribution channel for impactful reach.

The ambitious series will span three seasons, with each season comprising 15 episodes, covering different phases of Fatima Jinnah’s life—from childhood to political activism. Sundus Farhan, Sajal Aly, and Samiya Mumtaz portray Fatima Jinnah in her childhood, middle age, and later years, respectively.

The cast also includes Sarmad Khoosat as Mahatma Gandhi, Usman Mukhtar as Allama Iqbal, Manzar Sehbai, Samina Ahmed, Amna Ilyas, and Dananeer Mobeen, who plays journalist Anita Poonawalla. Actor Umar Abdullah portrays Joseph, Fatima Jinnah’s secretary.

Initially planned for release on August 14, 2022, and then delayed again in 2023 with only the OST launched, the project faced repeated setbacks. No official reasons were given for the delays, but producers now claim that the series will soon air on digital platforms and TV screens.

The previously released 15-minute trailer showcased key moments from pre- and post-Partition Pakistan, including heartbreaking scenes of migration violence and Fatima Jinnah’s later political life, hinting at a richly detailed and emotionally powerful narrative.