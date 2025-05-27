Ruet-e-Hilal committee meets today to confirm Zilhaj moon sighting

ISLAMABAD – The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet today (Tuesday) in Islamabad to sight the Zilhaj crescent, which will officially determine the date for Eidul Azha in Pakistan. Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad will lead the session, while zonal committees across the country will hold separate meetings at their respective headquarters.

The sighting of the moon marks the beginning of Zilhaj, the final month in the Islamic lunar calendar. Eidul Azha is celebrated on the 10th day of this month and coincides with the annual Hajj pilgrimage. The meeting’s outcome will decide when millions of Muslims in Pakistan will observe the religious festival.

According to the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), the Zilhaj moon is most likely to be visible on the evening of May 28. If confirmed, the first day of Zilhaj will fall on May 29, and Eidul Azha is expected to be celebrated on June 7 in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is expected to observe Eidul Azha a day earlier, on June 6, based on regional forecasts. This difference in dates is common due to variations in moon sighting across countries. However, official confirmation from the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will clarify the exact date for Pakistan.

The committee has urged citizens to report credible moon sightings to help finalize the decision. People are eagerly awaiting the announcement, as it affects not only religious observances but also holiday plans, travel, and the traditional preparation of sacrificial animals.

As anticipation builds, today’s meeting will play a crucial role in setting the national calendar for one of Islam’s most significant festivals. The final decision is expected to be announced publicly by the committee later in the evening.