Russia slams US ‘golden dome’ missile shield, warns of global instability

Russia has strongly criticized the United States’ new “Golden Dome” missile defense project, warning that it threatens global strategic stability. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday that the plan, led by the U.S., would disrupt the international balance of power and spark a new arms race.

The $175 billion project was introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump and is designed to defend against potential missile threats from China and Russia. Trump recently announced that U.S. Space Force General Michael Guetlein would lead the effort, calling the system essential to protecting the American homeland. Canada has reportedly shown interest in joining the project.

Golden Dome aims to create a vast satellite-based defense network that can detect and destroy missiles shortly after they launch. The system would use hundreds of surveillance satellites paired with interceptor satellites capable of neutralizing threats from space. Inspired by Israel’s Iron Dome, this version is significantly more advanced and global in scope.

However, the project faces major political hurdles and financial uncertainty. Democratic lawmakers have raised concerns about the bidding process and questioned the involvement of Trump ally Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Companies like Palantir and Anduril are also in the running to develop core systems for the missile shield.

Zakharova emphasized that such a large-scale defense system could encourage an arms buildup, rather than reduce tensions. “This undermines strategic stability and signals an aggressive approach to global security,” she warned. Russia has long opposed global missile shields, fearing they could give the U.S. a first-strike advantage.

Although construction of Golden Dome could take years, it is already stirring major debate. Critics argue that the project risks pushing major powers further apart at a time when cooperation on arms control is urgently needed. As discussions continue, the world watches to see how this ambitious defense plan might reshape global security.