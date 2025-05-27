Hamas agrees to Gaza ceasefire deal, but Israel quickly rejects it

A senior Palestinian official claimed on Monday that Hamas had agreed to a new ceasefire proposal in Gaza, involving the release of Israeli hostages and a 70-day truce. However, Israeli officials swiftly dismissed the offer, denying it came from the United States and calling the terms unacceptable. The situation remains tense as both sides continue to disagree over terms for ending the conflict.

The Palestinian source, who is close to Hamas, said the proposal was shared by mediators and included the release of 10 Israeli hostages in two groups. In exchange, there would be a 70-day ceasefire and a partial withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip. The deal also suggested releasing hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

However, US envoy Steve Witkoff, who was said to have made the proposal, denied this version. He told Reuters that the document being discussed was not his, and described the current terms as “completely unacceptable.” An Israeli official echoed that stance, adding that no responsible government could accept such a deal under current conditions.

Despite the rejection, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared cautiously hopeful in a recorded video message. He stated he hoped to provide updates on progress regarding the hostages and the conflict “today, or if not today, then tomorrow.” His office, however, did not issue further comment on the circulating proposal.

Tensions have remained high since March 18, when Israel ended a previous ceasefire agreement and resumed its military operations in Gaza. Hamas responded with renewed rocket attacks, continuing the cycle of violence. Since October 2023, Hamas has expressed willingness to release all remaining hostages if Israel agrees to a full withdrawal and permanent ceasefire.

Israel, on the other hand, maintains it will only accept a temporary truce in exchange for the hostages. Netanyahu has repeatedly vowed that the war will continue until Hamas is eliminated. The conflict has already claimed nearly 54,000 Palestinian lives, with massive destruction and growing humanitarian concerns in Gaza.