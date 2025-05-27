PM Shehbaz, President Zardari vow justice after polio team attacked in Balochistan

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the deadly attack on a polio vaccination team in Balochistan’s Nushki district. Unidentified attackers opened fire during a routine polio campaign, killing one policeman and injuring another. The constable was guarding the team when the incident occurred. Both leaders expressed sorrow and offered condolences to the victim’s family.

President Zardari praised the bravery of polio workers who risk their lives to protect children from the crippling disease. He said Pakistan has reduced polio cases by over 90 percent due to their efforts. However, he warned that the fight against polio is not over. He urged the public to support vaccination campaigns and stand against violence targeting health teams.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also denounced the attack and assured that those responsible will face strict punishment. He reaffirmed his government’s commitment to protect all polio teams. He stressed that attacks on health workers threaten not just lives, but also the future of Pakistani children. He called the assault a cowardly act that would not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, two more polio workers were abducted in Tank district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, during the ongoing anti-polio campaign. The victims were identified as a COMNet staff member and a volunteer. Security forces have launched a search operation. These attacks come during Pakistan’s third national polio drive, which started on May 26.

The drive aims to vaccinate over 45 million children under five across the country. The campaign was launched in Islamabad by PM’s focal person Ayesha Raza Farooq. She administered drops to children and urged nationwide cooperation. Both the president and PM called on media, religious leaders, and parents to support polio workers and help end polio for good.