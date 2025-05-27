Attack on polio team security: Officer martyred in Balochistan

A police officer providing security to a polio vaccination team was shot dead on Tuesday in Noshki district, Balochistan. Officials said unknown gunmen attacked Waheed Ahmed, who was on duty in the Killi Muhammad Hassni area. Local authorities immediately set up checkpoints to find the attackers. Despite the incident, the anti-polio campaign in the region continues without delay.

Noshki Deputy Commissioner Amjad Hussain Soomro confirmed the killing and assured that the attackers would be caught soon. He said security has been increased for all teams working in the field. The campaign’s goals in Noshki, he added, would still be met as planned. Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind condemned the attack and called it a conspiracy to spread fear and disrupt a national health mission.

President Asif Ali Zardari also condemned the killing and expressed deep sorrow over the officer’s death. He praised the bravery of those working to eliminate polio and urged communities to fully support the campaign. He also highlighted the efforts of Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, calling her an inspiration in the national fight against the disease. Zardari appealed to parents, teachers, and religious leaders to help spread awareness about the safety and importance of the polio vaccine.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi both promised tough action against the militants. Naqvi said such attacks on those working to protect children’s futures will not be tolerated. Balochistan Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar also condemned the shooting, calling the slain officer a hero. He said any attempt to derail the campaign would be treated as a challenge to the state’s authority.

This attack comes just a day after two polio workers were kidnapped in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district. Despite these threats, the national campaign continues. The third polio drive of the year began on Sunday, formally launched in Islamabad by Ayesha Raza Farooq, the PM’s focal person on polio. Health officials say Pakistan remains committed to fully eradicating polio, with support from both local and international partners.