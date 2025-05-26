UN declares May 25 as World Football Day

The United Nations General Assembly officially declared May 25 as World Football Day, following a proposal by Tajikistan.

President Emomali Rahmon congratulated the nation, calling this move a sign of Tajikistan’s active role and growing prestige on the world stage.

He said the initiative will help promote peace, friendship and cooperation through sports. Rahmon added that football is not just a popular sport but also important for health, mental growth and building unity among people.

Football in Tajikistan is growing fast especially among young people, the President said.

The idea was first put forward by Rustam Emomali, President of the Central Asian Football Association and the Football Federation of Tajikistan.

The UN resolution supported by Bahrain and Libya, highlights football’s power to bring people together across borders, languages, and backgrounds.

It encourages all countries to support sports as a way to promote peace, development, women’s empowerment and social inclusion.

May 25 marks the 100th anniversary of the first international football tournament held during the 1924 Olympic Games in Paris.

The UN invites all member states and organizations to celebrate World Football Day and spread the benefits of football through education and awareness.

This recognition shows the world’s trust in Tajikistan’s leadership in promoting sports and healthy living worldwide.