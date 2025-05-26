Mustafizur Rahman out of T20Is with thumb injury

Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series in Pakistan because of a thumb injury that he suffered during IPL 2025. Khaled Ahmed has been named his replacement. Mustafizur was hit on his left hand while playing for Delhi Capitals against Punjab Kings on May 24 while attempting a caught and bowled off Josh Inglis. According to the Bangladesh physio Delowar Hossain, the injury could take up to three weeks to heal. “Mustafizur suffered a clip fracture on his left thumb while playing his last match of the Indian Premier League yesterday,” Hossain said. “This injury requires a period of rest and rehabilitation. As per our current assessment, he will be unavailable for selection for the next two to three weeks. We will conduct a follow-up evaluation after two weeks to monitor his recovery progress.” Mustafizur is the third player to become unavailable for the series that begins on May 28 in Lahore. Nahid Rana had withdrawn for personal reasons, while Soumya Sarkar injured his back and was replaced by Mehidy Hasan Miraz.