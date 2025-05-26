Real Madrid ‘legend’ Alonso returns as new coach

Real Madrid appointed Xabi Alonso to replace Carlo Ancelotti as coach on Sunday, with the Spaniard to take over from June 1 and lead the team at the Club World Cup.

“Xabi Alonso will be the Real Madrid coach for the next three seasons, from June 1, 2025 until June 30, 2028,” said Real Madrid in a statement.

With veteran Italian coach Ancelotti taking the reins of the Brazilian national team, Madrid secured a deal with former midfielder Alonso, whom they have been linked with for months. Alonso, 43, leaves German side Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the Bundesliga season after finishing second. “Alonso is one of the biggest legends at Real Madrid and in world football,” continued Los Blancos’ statement.

“He wore our shirt in 236 games between 2009 and 2014. During that time he won six trophies.” Alonso will be officially presented on Monday at 1030 GMT. The Spaniard coached Leverkusen to a league and German Cup double in the 2023-2024 campaign, with his team unbeaten in the top flight, making him a target for Europe’s top clubs.

Basque coach Alonso had an agreement with Leverkusen to allow him to depart if one of his former sides, including Madrid, Liverpool and Bayern Munich, wanted to hire him.

Ancelotti’s Madrid endured a disappointing campaign, winning the European Super Cup and Intercontinental Cup but suffering Champions League quarter-final elimination by Arsenal.

Barcelona beat Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey finals and then reclaimed the Liga throne from their arch-rivals, meaning they failed to win a major trophy.

Alonso will replace one of the most successful managers in Madrid’s history, despite their struggles this season.

Ancelotti, 65, took Los Blancos to 15 trophies during two spells at the club, spanning six years.