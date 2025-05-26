Gerard Butler’s 2017 flop makes it big on Netflix

Hollywood actor Gerard Butler’s sci-fi disaster thriller ‘Geostorm’ has found a new audience upon streaming on Netflix.

The film hit theatres in October 2017, however, it was declared a flop with a gross of $221.6 million against its reported $120 million budget. Apart from Butler, the cast includes actors Jim Sturgess, Ed Harris, Andy García, Abbie Cornish, Daniel Wu and Eugenio Derbez.

Despite a star-studded cast, the film failed to impress audiences and critics, who gave mostly negative reviews to the film.

The 2017 title managed just an 18 percent score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

‘Geostorm’ centres on a global weather-control system designed to prevent natural disasters. When the system malfunctions and begins triggering catastrophic weather events across the globe-ranging from ice storms in the desert to massive tsunamis-humanity faces annihilation.

Gerard Butler stars as Jake Lawson, the satellite designer who is called back to space to fix the malfunctioning system.

During his investigation, he discovers that the chaos may not be due to a technical failure, but rather a planned sabotage.

While ‘Geostorm’ bombed at the box office in 2017, the film found a new lease on life, eight years later, as it entered the Netflix global Top 10. As per the streaming giant, the film is fourth on its global chart of the Top 10 English-language movies for the week of March 31 through April 6.

‘Geostorm’ has generated 4.9 million views, totalling 8.9 million viewing hours.

In the United States, the film landed in the Netflix Top 10 for the week.