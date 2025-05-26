Astrologer’s prediction about Neelam Muneer’s wedding came true!

A-list film and TV actor Neelam Muneer Khan took her fans by surprise when she announced the commencement of her wedding festivities earlier this year.

But do you know? There is one major detail about her marriage which was predicted by an astrologer back in 2016 and it finally came true now, after nine years.

For the unversed, Neelam Muneer Khan tied the knot with Muhammad Rashid earlier this year, she announced with the first pictures from their intimate nikah ceremony in Dubai.

Hailing from Mianwal Ranjha, a village in Mandi Bahauddin, Punjab, the celebrity husband resides in Dubai and runs a travel and tourism business there, along with multiple cafes and restaurants in the Gulf city. Khan has also moved there to live with her husband.

However, what came as much of a surprise for everyone, that this was predicted about the celebrity’s better half years ago, when she appeared with host Waseem Badami on ‘Har Lamha Purjosh’, back in 2016.

In her latest appearance on PSL-special transmission of ‘Har lamha Purjosh’, the ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya’ star was reminded of astrologer Agha Bahesti’s prediction about her marriage, who had told her in 2016, “You will get married in an Arab country, possibly to someone from Dubai or the Gulf, and may even move from Karachi to settle there permanently.” Khan had dismissed the chance back then, affirming her love for the country. “That’s not possible. I have no intention of ever leaving Pakistan,” she had said back then. Reacting to the prediction, the actor said on Sunday, “At times, such random guesses do come true.”