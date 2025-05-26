Spreading Spill

Southern coastline of Indian is facing a growing environmental crisis after the sinking of the Liberian-flagged cargo ship called MSC ELSA 3 near Kerala. The 184-metre-long vessel, carrying 640 containers, including 13 with hazardous cargo, went down on Sunday.

The incident sparked fears of a dangerous oil spill. Thankfully, all 24 crew members were rescued. But the threat now comes from the 370 tonnes of fuel and oil inside the sunken ship, as well as the hazardous chemicals, including calcium carbide, used in fertiliser and steelmaking.

India’s coastguard is trying to contain the spill by spraying chemicals from ships and aircraft, while the Kerala government has warned people not to touch or go near any containers that have washed ashore.

The Indian defence ministry said the ship sank because of flooding, about 38 nautical miles southwest of Kochi. Officials are worried about the damage to the delicate marine ecosystem along Kerala’s coast.

The ripple effects of the ship sinking go beyond India’s borders, but the world has not paid attention to this unfolding disaster.

India has been eager to show its military strength, spending heavily on weapons, ships, and warplanes. Yet, it appears unprepared when it comes to protecting the seas and marine life from industrial accidents like this one.

This is not just a local problem. Oil spills do not stay in one place; they travel across waters, harming fish, birds, coral reefs and entire food chains.

The international community should hold India accountable, pressing it to invest not only in military power but also in environmental protection, safety rules and swift response systems for sea accidents.

The world should not look away when countries with vast coastlines fail to safeguard their waters. Every major oil spill is a global issue, with effects that can ripple far beyond national borders. *