Justice Journey

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) is again in limelight as the Supreme Court’s 11-member constitutional bench (CB), led by Justice Aminuddin Khan, resumed hearing review petitions filed by the PML-N, PPP, and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

For PTI, this outcome will be more than a routine court matter; it marks another step in its fight to reclaim political space denied by a system many say has been tilted against it since last year’s elections. Despite repeated efforts to block its path, PTI’s legal position on reserved seats has consistently been upheld. One agrees or not, its status as the single largest party in the National Assembly is a fact.

The July 12 Supreme Court ruling, backed by eight of 13 judges, had clearly stated that 39 PTI members were rightful holders of reserved seats. Yet, both the National Assembly and the ECP dragged their feet.

They created obstacles under the guise of legal objections. The detailed verdict by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah had sharply criticised the ECP’s “unlawful acts and omissions” that harmed PTI, its candidates, and the voters who supported it.

The government’s push to pass the “Elections (Second Amendment) Act, 2024” was widely seen as an attempt to override the Supreme Court’s decision and limit PTI’s gains by barring independent lawmakers from joining political parties. But PTI challenged these moves head-on, refusing to back down.

Monday’s proceedings, which were live-streamed for the first time on the Supreme Court’s YouTube channel, revealed the strength of PTI’s legal standing. While some judges questioned the party’s earlier merger with the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), the fact remains that the majority of the bench has consistently found in PTI’s favour.

Despite political manoeuvres, court setbacks, and attempts to strip it of its election symbol, PTI’s reserved seat case has made it a symbol of victim. *