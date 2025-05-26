Recapping Operation Bunyanum Marsoos

On May?12, South Asia teetered at the edge of a major crisis. Sixteen hours of high?stakes posturing between India and Pakistan threatened to spin swiftly into open conflict yet it did not. What held the line was not only the deterrent message of aircraft on patrol or missiles on alert, but Pakistan’s extraordinary discipline: a demonstration of strategic maturity that deserves unreserved commendation.

At first light, Pakistan’s military signaled readiness across every domain. Fighter jets maintained high?altitude patrols; air?defense batteries stood poised; cyber and electronic?warfare teams monitored adversary movements in real time. This seamless integration was no impromptu display but the product of years of joint exercises, doctrinal refinement, and investment in inter?service coordination. Rather than indulging in rash escalation, Islamabad chose to deter without provoking unintended consequences.

Pakistan’s restraint was evident in every command decision. Targets were verified exhaustively before engagement orders could be issued; ensuring civilian infrastructure and non?combatants remained untouched. Clear instructions noted how any action needed to comply with Pakistan’s own rules of engagement and international law. By refusing to cross thresholds that might trigger wider war, nuclear or conventional, Pakistan conveyed that true strength lies in control, not in unchecked aggression.

Back in India, the so?called “Godi Media” unleashed a torrent of triumphant rhetoric: anchors proclaimed “total air supremacy,” columnists predicted a swift, decisive victory, and social?media bots amplified every unverified claim. Yet as credible analysts and open?source satellite imagery confirmed Pakistan’s real capabilities, that hyperbole evaporated. Pakistan’s calm professionalism spoke louder than any pundit or panelist. When the facts on the ground emerged, it became clear that Islamabad’s deterrent integration was substantive and robust-exactly as Pakistan had long maintained.

This contrast-between jingoistic spin on one side and disciplined execution on the other-undermines the myth that volume can substitute for verifiable capability. Pakistan’s forces held back not from weakness, but from wisdom: recognizing that success is best secured when adversaries understand both your resolve and your restraint.

Back in India, the so?called “Godi Media” unleashed a torrent of triumphant rhetoric: anchors proclaimed “total air supremacy,” columnists predicted a swift, decisive victory, and social?media bots amplified every unverified claim.

Within hours, Pakistan’s disciplined posture compelled key capitals to press for de?escalation. Messages flowed through diplomatic channels, urging both New Delhi and Islamabad to stand down. That Islamabad answered the call without fanfare and agreed to informal ceasefire protocols, allowing emissaries from neutral states to broker terms has reinforced its image as a responsible power. Rather than rallying public opinion with triumphalist slogans, Pakistan’s leadership made headlines for opting for quiet professionalism, projecting reliability in the eyes of the world.

For years, regional and global observers questioned whether Pakistan could marry credible deterrence with strategic responsibility. May?12 removed that doubt. Pakistan now stands recognized not only for its military readiness, but for the discipline to wield that readiness with prudence. In a world where miscalculation can ignite uncontrollable flames, Pakistan has shown how to keep the tinder damp.

However, even as military successes are a vital pillar of national security, they cannot stand alone. Pakistan still needs to convert its newfound credibility into tangible gains for its people. First, economic confidence depends on stability. Investors, both foreign and domestic, seek assurance that peace will hold. The government should leverage this moment to fast?track infrastructure projects in energy, transport and digital connectivity. By spotlighting new highways, power?plant expansions and broadband rollouts, Islamabad can signal that Pakistan’s promise extends far beyond its defense posture.

Second, Pakistan’s strengthened hand at the negotiating table should secure equitable water?sharing arrangements under the Indus Waters Treaty. Transparent data?sharing, technical exchanges and joint hydrological studies will not only safeguard agriculture in Punjab and Sindh but also demonstrate Pakistan’s commitment to cooperative resource management.

Third, Track?II diplomacy-those dialogues among retired officers, academics, journalists and civil?society leaders-must be elevated. Such back?channel exchanges build the personal trust that formal talks rely on. Pakistan’s performance in May?12 has earned it moral authority; now it can invite counterparts to workshops, seminars and cultural visits that deepen mutual understanding at every level of society.

Sensational headlines and partisan spin undermine public trust and weaken narrative resilience. Instead, our outlets should prioritize in?depth reporting, meticulous fact?checking and solutions journalism that highlights both problems and progress. Showcasing success stories-renewable?energy projects in Balochistan, digital?ID rollouts bringing millions into the formal economy, the surge of tech start?ups in Lahore and Karachi-will counterbalance decades of crisis?driven coverage and recast Pakistan as a nation of opportunity.

The true legacy of May?12 will be determined not by how Pakistan wielded its deterrent, but by what comes next. We would have to sustain the same discipline across every sphere of national life: from its journals and boardrooms to its negotiating tables and classrooms. If it does, the world will remember May?12 not as a moment of near?disaster, but as the day Pakistan’s strategic maturity blazed a path to a more secure, cooperative South Asia. And in that achievement, Pakistan will have demonstrated that true power lies not in brazen force, but in the wisdom to know when, and how, to hold back.

The writer is OpEd Editor (Daily Times) and can be reached at durenayab786 @gmail.com. She tweets @DureAkram