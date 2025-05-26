CM Sindh, Aleem Khan decide to start work on M-6, upgrade Lyari Expressway

Federal Minister for Communications Aleem Khan met with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday to discuss the long-delayed Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway (M-6) and other key road projects aimed at improving connectivity in the province.

The meeting was attended by the federal secretary for communications, Chairman of the National Highway Authority (NHA), and other senior officials.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah stressed the importance of completing the Karachi-Lahore-Peshawar motorway network, emphasizing that “the motorway’s objective could not be fulfilled until the Karachi Port connects with other parts of the country.” He pointed out that while numerous motorway sections have been completed, the critical M-6 link remains pending.

Echoing the CM’s concerns, Aleem Khan noted that integrating Karachi Port with the national motorway network is essential for the project’s success. He informed the CM that the M-6 project has been divided into five sections, with funding secured for three of them. Construction is already underway in some areas with support from the federal government and partner banks.

Murad Ali Shah expressed reservations over executing the project under a public-private partnership model, warning that it could lead to further delays. He offered provincial support of Rs 40 to 50 billion through bridge financing to expedite the project. “We want an immediate beginning of the work on M-6,” the CM asserted.

The meeting also reviewed the progress on the Jamshoro-Sehwan road, with Aleem Khan confirming that construction is ongoing and 66 km of the road has already been completed.

Discussions also covered the proposed new M-10 motorway from Karachi to Hyderabad. The planned route will start from the ICI Bridge (KPT), passing through Gulbai and Hub Chowki to Hyderabad. The project aims to ease congestion and provide a direct route for heavy and port traffic.

Officials agreed on the need for complete planning of the M-10 project to streamline freight movement from Karachi Port to the interior.

The NHA briefed the meeting on a recent audit that deemed the Lyari Expressway unfit for heavy vehicles. CM Murad Ali Shah suggested enhancing the interchanges and building a service road at Sohrab Goth to separate local and heavy traffic.

“The objective of the expressway to divert port traffic to the motorway was not achieved,” the CM said, citing the current convergence of port and local traffic at Sohrab Goth as a major source of congestion.

The meeting concluded with a decision to explore engineering solutions to resolve the persistent traffic jams in the area.