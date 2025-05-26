SACM Mansoor Ali calls for raising digital literacy

The Sindh Government’s Department of Student Affairs organized a seminar titled “Students’ Issues and the Bill of Digital Rights” at Dow University of Health Sciences. The event was attended by the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh for Student Affairs, Mansoor Ali Shahani, who served as the chief guest.

A large number of students, professors, and doctors participated in the seminar, including the Vice Chancellor of Dow University, Prof. Jahan Ara Hassan. In his address, Mansoor Ali Shahani highlighted that, for the first time, the Sindh Government has established a dedicated department for student affairs, following the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He stated that the department aims to provide students with a platform to voice their concerns effectively.

Mansoor Ali Shahani emphasized the urgent need for high-speed internet, noting that while the world is progressing toward 5G, many users still struggle with slow 3G services. “Fast internet is now a basic necessity,” he said, adding that the purpose of the seminar was to raise digital literacy among students and listen to their challenges directly. He also announced that the Student Union Bill has been passed and urged university vice chancellors to formulate election policies to conduct student union elections without delay. Mansoor Ali Shahani further stated that the government will visit major universities across Sindh to address student grievances.

Highlighting the demographic importance of youth, he reiterated Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s stance that over half of Pakistan’s population consists of young people whose problems must be resolved on a priority basis. He acknowledged that slow internet has become a major barrier for students attending online classes and for those engaged in online work. During a question and answer session, Dow University students raised concerns over slow internet, limited library facilities, and increased admission and transportation fees. Mansoor Ali Shahani assured students that their concerns would be taken up with the university administration and resolved at the earliest.

The seminar concluded with Vice Chancellor Jahan Ara Hassan presenting a Shield of Honor to Mansoor Ali Shahani in appreciation of his participation and commitment to student welfare.