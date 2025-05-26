Memon blames banned Shafi Burfat group for Moro attacks

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that proxies have been activated in recent days as part of conspiracies against Pakistan. Shafi Burfat, the leader of the banned organization JSMM, has called for a protest at the Moro Bypass. Burfat has been living abroad for a long time and has claimed responsibility for several incidents in Sindh, including damaging railway tracks and targeting guests from friendly countries. The police made every effort to peacefully disperse the protest. They were unarmed, carrying only batons. However, masked individuals armed with sticks also participated in the demonstration. These miscreants threw stones at the police and opened fire, injuring eight police officers and two protesters.

While addressing a press conference in Karachi, he said that police personnel were subjected to violence during the protest. Some individuals involved in the demonstration were seen carrying explosive materials on their backs in nearby settlements. Using these incendiary substances, they set an oil tanker on fire and also torched the residence of Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar. The material was so flammable that even the walls of the house caught fire. The miscreants entered the house with this chemical and deliberately set it ablaze.

He stated that there are videos showing individuals saying, “Let’s go, let’s go to Lanjar House.” Among them were people who were not speaking Sindhi or Saraiki, but another unidentified language. The protesters were armed with modern weapons, giving the impression that they were not locals, but foreigners.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, while showing the media footage of the interior minister’s house being set on fire, stated that such a blaze could not have occurred without the use of flammable chemicals. He added that when the protesters opened fire, two participants in the procession were injured. Chaos erupted at the hospital, where police personnel were also subjected to violence.

He said that the police requested the protesters to hand over the bodies of the deceased to their families, but the protesters refused and instead spread false claims on social media, alleging that the police had taken the bodies. Despite repeated appeals from the police to collect the bodies, they continued to refuse. Even leaders of nationalist parties urged them to proceed with the burials, but they did not comply. They approached nationalist leader Dr. Niaz Kalani for support, to which he responded, “You engage in violent politics, we cannot be a part of such actions.”

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that a false narrative was spread on social media, claiming that the government was refusing to hand over the bodies. When a delegation of lawyers visited the protesters, they were told that the bodies would not be buried, even if it took a month, until their demands were met. The protesters began blackmailing the government, insisting that they would not proceed with the burials unless the IG and DIG were removed and their other demands were accepted.

A delegation of religious scholars also attempted to intervene, but the protesters still refused to bury the bodies. Later, the same protesters approached the court, falsely alleging that the police had disappeared the bodies. After completing all legal procedures, the court ruled that if the legal heirs refuse to claim the bodies, then SSP Naushahro Feroze is authorized to arrange the burials through a social welfare organization to avoid further complications.

He stated that following the court’s orders, the body was kept for 10 to 12 hours. After the post-mortem, MLO recommended that the body be buried without delay, upon which the burial was carried out through social arrangements. This entire incident received significant attention in India, where the media prominently reported that the Home Minister’s house had been set on fire.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Pakistan People’s Party is a political party that respects all other political parties, despite past differences. However, the group involved in these actions is not a political party, it is misleading the youth, arming them, and using them for its own agenda. He said that if Shafi Burfat is sincere with his people, he should return to Pakistan. The government will not tolerate any attempts to mislead the country’s youth or to incite chaos and violence. He urged young people to remain cautious of such elements that seek to lead them astray.

In response to a question, he said that national assets were targeted on every major occasion. One leader even claimed that the government burned its own house. If that were true, then the people being arrested must also be the government’s own, so why the outcry? He added that violating someone’s chadar aur chaar deewari (privacy and sanctity of the home) is not part of Sindh’s traditions.

In response to another question, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the purpose of the Moro incident was to attract international attention. He emphasized that the people of Sindh are inherently peaceful and followers of Shah Bhittai and Sachal Sarmast. He added that these agitators are rejected by the people of Sindh in every election, as the public does not support them. The people of Sindh seek solutions to their basic problems, and the PPP has never compromised politically on addressing these issues.

In response to another question, he said that one leader is residing in European countries and is misusing his influence to manipulate the minds of innocent youth. He emphasized that problems are solved through dialogue, not through violent actions.

In response to another question, he said that Dr. Qadir Magsi is an experienced politician who likely called for the protest based on social media reports claiming the police were withholding the bodies. He urged Dr. Magsi to reconsider and withdraw the call for protest.