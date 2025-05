As many as four flights were cancelled from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Monday due to technical and operational hiccups. PIA flight PK-306 from Karachi to Lahore was cancelled. Riyadh Air flight F3-662 from Karachi to Riyadh was also cancelled along with Saudi Airlines flight SV-701 from Karachi to Jeddah. Thai Airways flight TG-342 from Karachi to Bangkok was also called off.