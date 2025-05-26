Crackdown launched on transporters fleecing passengers ahead of Eid

On the directives of Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, the Transport and Mass Transit Department, Government of Sindh, has launched a campaign against the overcharging of fares during Eid-ul-Adha. In this regard, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has issued instructions to the IG Sindh Police, all Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, and senior officers of the Transport and Traffic Police. Senior Minister of Sindh, Sharjeel Inam Memon, has directed all Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to take immediate action against transporters charging excessive fares in their respective areas.

Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, has stated that Eid is a time to be spent with family, and no one has the right to take advantage of people’s needs. He emphasized that nobody would be permitted to take advantage of the public on this day. He said thousands of people cross Sindh every year to greet their loved ones during Eid but some transporters, in an act totally unacceptable, raise fares indiscriminately, putting undue burden on common man. Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has issued strict instructions to the relevant authorities to take immediate and effective action against transporters charging excessive fares.

He stated that strict measures, including fines, license suspensions, and cancellation of route permits, will be taken against transporters who overcharge passengers. He also encouraged the public to report without hesitation any cases of over-collection of fare. Sharjeel Inam Memon informed that there has been a setup for filing complaints through WhatsApp and email. The citizens can file complaints through WhatsApp on 0300-3495375. Furthermore, all officers have been instructed to file daily reports.