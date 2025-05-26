Scores of peacocks die due to extreme heat in Tharparkar

Wildlife authorities refused to disclose the number of dead and sick peacocks as the beautiful birds of Thar fall victim to the intense heat and diseases, reported. According to Deputy Conservator Mir Ijaz Talpur, “We have received reports of peacock deaths from the villages of Mithi Tehsil.”

According to the Deputy Conservator, due to climate change and water scarcity, peacocks fall ill and eventually die, “We have been receiving reports of peacock deaths and illness for the past three days. This morning, we dispatched a team to the village of Bhimasar in Mithi to treat the peacocks.”

According to local residents, over 100 peacocks have died in the rural areas of the district during the heatwave this month. Others claim that the total number of peacocks that have died this year has reached 300.

Dr Suwai Mal, Deputy Director of the Poultry Department lent some expertise and stated, “The heat affects the brains of peacocks, which can be treated. Peacocks can be given multivitamins and antibiotics mixed in water. Whenever the Wildlife Department calls us, we are ready to accompany

them.” Expressing their frustration, a local resident claimed, “The Wildlife Department declared the peacock as Sindh’s national bird but has abandoned it. They should set up camps in major villages to ensure immediate treatment for the peacocks”.

Young residents from various villages have shared live videos of the dead peacocks on social media and pushed for action to be taken to prevent further losses.