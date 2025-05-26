Twin cities abuzz with festive cheer as Eid nears

Islamabad and Rawalpindi have come alive with Eid preparations as enthusiastic shoppers swarm bustling markets, malls, and shopping centers-the air filled with excitement as families, youth, and children hunt for festive deals, transforming the twin cities into a vibrant celebration of colors and joy.

The commercial hubs pulse with activity as vendors showcase dazzling Eid collections, from traditional attire to festive delicacies. Shopkeepers entice customers with special discounts, heightening the anticipation for the grand celebration ahead.

This year, rising tailoring costs make off-the-rack outfits a practical choice offering affordability and diverse fashion options.

For many, these pre-stitched options strike the right balance between affordability and trendiness.

Inam-ur-Rehman, a resident of Islamabad, shared his thoughts with APP, saying, “It’s overwhelming to witness such massive crowds yet encouraging for local businesses,” he highlighted how ready-made garments have streamlined Eid shopping for many while stressing the need for more discounts.

“Shopkeepers should offer promotions to help more people celebrate Eid with ease,” he said, adding that it’s essential to support the underprivileged during this time. “As Muslims, we have a duty to remember and support those who are less fortunate.”

Romana, a shopper from Rawalpindi, echoed similar sentiments.

“This year, I chose ready-to-wear clothes because of their variety and affordability,” she said. “I found everything I needed, in line with the latest trends and traditional styles.” She urged authorities and business owners to introduce more price cuts on Eid-related items.

“If discounts are offered, lower-income families would be able to participate in the celebrations without financial strain,” she added.

After spotting the crescent moon of Dhul Hijjah on coming Wednesday, the shopping frenzy is set to intensify as malls and bazaars extend hours to accommodate surging crowds while traffic congestion and parking challenges mount around commercial hubs, reflecting the festive rush.

While businesses are seeing a seasonal boost, calls for inclusivity and compassion remain strong. Citizens continue to advocate for charitable efforts and broader affordability, aiming to ensure that Eid is a celebration for all-regardless of financial background.

Meanwhile, many people opt to buy sacrificial animals, leading to the emergence of bustling cattle markets across Islamabad and Rawalpindi. These Bakra Mandis offer a diverse selection of goats, cows, and other livestock, catering to the heightened demand for Eid sacrifices. Buyers keenly inspect the animals, negotiate prices, and assess quality, reflecting the festive tradition of choosing the perfect sacrifice for the occasion.