Pakistan, ADB join hands to boost climate resilience

The federal government and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have committed to enhancing cooperation on climate resilience and environmental sustainability at a high-level meeting in Islamabad on Monday.

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr. Musadik Malik, and ADB Director General Bruno Carrasco spearheaded talks on a detailed strategy to tackle Pakistan’s urgent climate issues.

Both parties stressed the importance of immediate action, particularly emphasizing the support for youth-led climate initiatives through incubation programs, mentorship, and funding opportunities.

The collaboration seeks to enable young innovators to create scalable solutions while positioning Pakistan strongly in the global green economy.

The meeting explored avenues for increased climate financing, with plans to mobilize investments for sustainable development projects.

Carbon credit markets also featured prominently in discussions, with both parties agreeing to explore mechanisms for monetizing emissions reductions and improving environmental performance.

Minister Malik stressed the importance of moving from policy planning to implementation, assuring ADB of Pakistan’s full commitment to achieving concrete results. “We must ensure that our strategies translate into real-world impact,” he said.

The ADB delegation reaffirmed its support for Pakistan’s climate agenda, highlighting opportunities for knowledge-sharing, policy-based loans, and capacity-building programs to strengthen institutional responses to climate change.

Technical teams from both sides will now work on finalizing the partnership framework, with further engagements expected in the coming months.