Kundi visits CMH to inquire after Khuzdar attack victims

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday visited Quetta for one-day to express solidarity with the victims of the tragic Khuzdar Army Public School (APS) attack.

Accompanied by Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, Governor Kundi visited CMH to inquire after the injured students of the incident.

During the visit, Chief Minister Bugti announced compensation of Rs. 1 million each for the families of the martyrs and Rs. 500,000 each for the injured.

Speaking to the media, Governor Kundi and CM Bugti strongly condemned the heinous attack, blaming Indian-backed terrorists for targeting innocent children in a cowardly act.

“The terrorists supported by the mischief of India have once again shown their cowardice by targeting our innocent children,” they said.

Governor Kundi lauded the patriotism and peaceful nature of the people of Balochistan, emphasizing that the entire nation stands united in grief and resolve.

“We are indebted to the sacred blood of our innocent martyrs and we are proud of their ultimate sacrifice,” he said.

Chief Minister Bugti reaffirmed that the evil designs of a handful of terrorists will be crushed. Both leaders vowed justice for the victims. “We will ensure that every drop of our children’s blood is accounted for,” they declared.

Governor Kundi also extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs and stressed that Pakistan continues to face threats from both internal and external terrorism.

He praised the role of the armed forces, saying, “Our brave military has given a fitting response to external aggression and will deal with internal saboteurs with the same resolve and strength.”

