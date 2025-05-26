Online qurbani market booms

As Eidul Azha approaches, online marketplaces and apps were witnessing a significant surge in demand for qurbani animals. Many Pakistanis were opting for digital platforms to purchase their sacrificial animals, taking advantage of the convenience and accessibility offered by these services. A satisfied customer, Danish Tanveer said “I was hesitant at first, but the online platform made it easy to browse and select a goat saying that the delivery was prompt, and the animal was healthy”. He added it’s a game-changer for people like him who struggle to visit markets. The online qurbani market has become increasingly popular, with many apps and websites offering a wide range of animals for sale, he stated. A resident of Islamabad Wahab Khan shared her experience, saying, ‘I purchased a goat online for Eidul Azha last year, and the experience was seamless. I was thoroughly satisfied with the animal’s health and overall quality. He further told that he was skeptical about buying animals online, but the convenience was undeniable adding that he will consider it this year if he can find a reliable platform. As a busy professional he appreciate the option to buy qurbani animals online saying that it saves time and effort, he added. A spokesperson from of the online market, Mahmood Hussain Siddiqui said “We are seeing a significant increase in demand for qurbani animals, and we are working hard to ensure timely delivery to our customers”. He said the online Qurbani market has revolutionized the way people purchase sacrificial animals adding that it offers convenience, transparency, and a wide range of options, making it easier for people to fulfill their Qurbani obligations. He further told that they have seen a significant increase in demand for online Qurbani services, especially among those who live abroad or have busy schedules. “Our platform ensures that animals are healthy, and the process is hassle-free”, he added. He said the online Qurbani market is not just about buying animals but it’s about providing a service that brings people closer to their religious obligations and they are committed to making this process smooth and efficient for customers. “With the online Qurbani market, we have been able to reach a wider audience and provide them with a convenient way to purchase sacrificial animals. It’s been a game-changer for our business”, he stated.