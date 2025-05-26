PDMA requests govt to issue rules for proper solar panel installation

The Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Monday requested the government to issue rules and guidelines for the proper installation of solar panels.

This development comes after heavy rains lashed several parts of Punjab on Saturday, resulting in multiple casualties. At least 19 people were killed and over 90 others were injured across Punjab and KP following the severe weather. About two dozen incidents of the fall of solar panels and billboards were also reported.

PDMA Director General (DG) Irfan Ali Kathia wrote separate letters to the Energy Department, Local Government Department and the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners across the province.

The letters said that 70 per cent of the “human losses were caused by the structural collapse of poorly installed solar panels/solar energy system or solar-related structures due to windstorm”.

It further said that there was an urgent need to “ensure that all solar installations – especially those on rooftops and open structures must be executed in a technically sound and weather resilient manner”.

The PDMA said that the installations must be “properly designed, structurally secure and approved by the concerned authorities”, urging the use of certified materials and mounting equipment as well as following recognised engineering standards.

“A thorough review of existing installations should also be carried out, with immediate corrective actions taken where necessary,” it said, adding that “appropriate maintenance and inspection protocols” must be developed and implemented regularly.

The authority requested a survey of any dangerous solar structures and address such cases, and stated, “Timely action will help protect lives, public infrastructure and support the long-term success of solar energy initiatives in Punjab.”

Pakistan became the largest importer of solar panels in the world by the end of 2024, British news outlet The Independent reported, citing the Global Electricity Review 2025 report by UK-based energy think tank, Ember.

“Amid high electricity prices linked to expensive contracts with privately-owned thermal power stations, rooftop solar installations in Pakistan’s homes and businesses soared as a means of accessing lower-cost power,” the report stated. “The country imported 17 GW of solar panels in 2024 to meet this growing consumer demand.”