Kamal launches third national Polio vaccination campaign

Federal Minister for Health, Syed Mustafa Kamal on Monday officially launched the third National Polio Campaign of 2025 at the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC).

Addressing a press conference, emphasizing the critical importance of immunization, the Minister reiterated the government’s firm resolve to eliminate polio from Pakistan.

The nationwide campaign, which begins today, aims to vaccinate approximately 45.4 million children under the age of five.

In a historic move, Pakistan and Afghanistan are conducting synchronized polio campaigns this year-a landmark joint initiative, as both countries remain the only ones in the world where polio persists.

Minister Kamal personally administered polio drops and vitamin A supplements to children at the event, commending the tireless efforts of frontline polio workers.

“These workers are the real heroes of this fight,” he stated, while urging parents to ensure their children receive the vaccine without fail.

“Vaccination is essential for your child’s health and future,” the Minister appealed passionately. “Polio is incurable-unlike cancer, which can be treated. Only immunization can protect children from this crippling disease.”

Sharing the latest surveillance data, the Minister revealed that poliovirus has been detected in environmental samples from 50 out of 89 districts. “The virus lurks in our surroundings,” he warned, urging communities to reject misinformation and actively support immunization teams.

“Polio eradication remains one of the top priorities of the Government of Pakistan,” Kamal affirmed. “If a child is disabled by this preventable disease, we all bear responsibility. We must unite-just as we have in other national challenges-to end polio once and for all.”

He also highlighted positive developments from recent campaigns in Karachi, where community engagement efforts led to a noticeable decline in refusals to polio drops.

The Minister called on every citizen to support this critical health initiative, ensuring a safer, polio-free future for the children of Pakistan and Afghanistan.