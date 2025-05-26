‘Lost and Found Cell’ resolves 2,500 complaints by pilgrims

A ‘Lost and Found Cell,’ established by the Pakistani Hajj mission, has resolved more than 2,500 missing item complaints lodged by Pakistani pilgrims this year, Pakistani state media reported, citing an official in Makkah.

This year’s Hajj is expected to take place between June 4 and June 9, with nearly 112,620 Pakistanis set to perform the annual pilgrimage. Of these, approximately 89,000 Pakistanis are traveling under the government scheme and 23,620 through private tour operators.

The South Asian country has set up a Medical Mission and a Lost and Found Cell to facilitate Pakistani pilgrims in case of health or any other emergencies during their stay in the Kingdom, the Radio Pakistan broadcaster reported.

Adnan Wazir, the Lost and Found Cell in-charge, told the state broadcaster that his team has been working round the clock, in two shifts to leave no stone unturned in facilitating the ‘guests of Almighty Allah.’

“The Lost and Found Cell in Makkah has successfully resolved 2,539 complaints out of 2,611 regarding missing items belonging to intending pilgrims,” he was quoted as saying.

“All-out efforts are underway to address 72 remaining complaints so that the valuable belongings can be returned to their rightful owners at the earliest.”

Wazir said they have a robust mechanism in place to trace and recover lost items, urging the pilgrims to lodge complaints about missing belongings to officials on duty or directly at the phone number: 00966-125505326.

He strongly advised Pakistani devotees to take precautionary measures such as clearly writing their passport numbers and names on their belongings.

The official said a Wheelchair Desk is also functional at the cell to assist deserving pilgrims upon a refundable security deposit of 200 Saudi Riyals.

Pakistan launched its Hajj flight operation on Apr. 29 which will continue till May 31. The annual pilgrimage is followed by Eid Al-Adha, one of the two major Islamic festivals that involves the traditional animal sacrifice.